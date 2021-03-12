Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlas Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.