Analysts Offer Predictions for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE MSI opened at C$33.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. Morneau Shepell Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.42 and a 12 month high of C$34.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 49.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 115.21%.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.