Analysts Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target at $47.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 61,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 945,539 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 148,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

