Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $169.47

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.47.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,467. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

