Analyzing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BankUnited and Eastern Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.43 billion 3.18 $313.10 million $3.13 15.65 Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BankUnited and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 0 6 8 0 2.57 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.54%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.21%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than BankUnited.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BankUnited pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 15.98% 7.25% 0.59% Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankUnited beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, SBA product offerings, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers ATMs, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 74 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 5 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans. Its personal banking products and services also include debit and credit cards; mortgage and personal loans; personal and cash reserve lines of credit; auto and student loans; retirement planning products and services; and online learning services in the areas of finance. The company's business banking products and services also include preferred term loans, small business administration loans, lines of credit, cash reserves, cash management, merchant services, escrow express service, correspondent and government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts services, products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare, and business telephone banking. In addition, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary and retirement products and services; and treasury management, electronic banking, interest rate protection, and foreign exchange products and services. Further, the company acts as an independent insurance agent and offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients. It operates through 89 banking offices located in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was formerly known as Eastern Bank Corporation. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

