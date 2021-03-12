AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $21.64. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 6,948 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $594.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.