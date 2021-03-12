AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.59

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 8649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $845.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

