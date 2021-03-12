Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.33. 525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Several research firms have commented on AAUKF. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

