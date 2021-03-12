ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and traded as high as $31.11. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 63,837 shares changing hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.34.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

