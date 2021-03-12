Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 8,909,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 6,677,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after buying an additional 341,050 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,378,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

