Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 305,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,106. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

