Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Securities

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Anthem stock opened at $333.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $344.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

