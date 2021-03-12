Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Salient Capital Advisors LLC

Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC increased its position in Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Apache by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apache by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 144,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

