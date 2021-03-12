Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Pascal Deschatelets Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

