Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $48.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APEMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$43.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Aperam has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.5166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

