Aperio Group LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ENV opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.