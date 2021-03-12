Aperio Group LLC Purchases 3,744 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

