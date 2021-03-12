Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 231.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Insurance worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVE stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

