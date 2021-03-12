Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 5.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.