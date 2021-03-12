Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of WBT opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

