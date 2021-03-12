Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.83. 5,365,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,713,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Specifically, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.