Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $8.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AINV. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $928.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

