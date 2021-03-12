Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

