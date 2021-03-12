Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 4,849,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,422,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 276.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 293.7% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 173,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Apple by 274.4% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 309.5% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

