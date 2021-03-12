Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

