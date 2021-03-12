Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.