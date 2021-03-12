Apria (NYSE:APR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE APR opened at $22.25 on Monday. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apria Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

