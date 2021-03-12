Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.38. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

