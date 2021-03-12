Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $118,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptiv by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 513,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

APTV stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. 1,459,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,752. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.