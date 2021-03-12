Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Lowered by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,255 shares during the period. Aramark comprises about 2.2% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 6.49% of Aramark worth $634,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.