Arbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Altice USA accounts for approximately 4.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $20,137,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 635,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after buying an additional 266,141 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,988. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

