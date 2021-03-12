Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 2.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,818,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.02. 3,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $344.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

