Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABUS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.97.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $353.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.