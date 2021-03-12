ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARCW stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.95. 9,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,583. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

