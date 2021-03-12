Archer Investment Corp Acquires 76 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 700.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.66. 14,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.77 and a 200 day moving average of $481.13. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

