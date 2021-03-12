Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 7.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,308,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,811,000 after buying an additional 205,949 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,124,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,125,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.