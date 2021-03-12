Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

