Archer Investment Corp Has $471,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 142.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. 3,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

