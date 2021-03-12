Archer Investment Corp Sells 20,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

NYSEARCA:PAUG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. 12,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

