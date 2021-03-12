Archer Investment Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 46,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,435,336. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 313.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

