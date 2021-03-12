Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $321,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,810,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,195,000 after purchasing an additional 301,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 176,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 784,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.34. 69,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

