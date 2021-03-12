Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,666 Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock remained flat at $$73.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

