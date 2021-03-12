Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,055 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

SFBS stock remained flat at $$56.95 during trading on Thursday. 2,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,599. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.