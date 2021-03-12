Ardelyx, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ARDX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $691.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ardelyx by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.