Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider Buys £14,998.50 in Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £14,998.50 ($19,595.64).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,282 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £153.84 ($200.99).

On Monday, January 11th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 1,376 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

LON ARDN opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Arden Partners plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.95 ($0.22).

Arden Partners Company Profile

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

