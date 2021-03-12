Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 232,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 392,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,986. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

