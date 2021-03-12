Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.80.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. 4,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,375. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.