Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,256 shares of company stock valued at $30,828,199. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 443,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

