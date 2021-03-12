Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

