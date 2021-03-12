Argent Trust Co Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

